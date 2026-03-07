CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper analysis; experts' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Social Science, Class 12 Yoga, Electronics and Hardware paper is being held today, March 7. Following the exam, the students and teachers will share the paper analysis.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.