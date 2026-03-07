Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper analysis; experts' reactions
 Live now

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper analysis; experts' reactions

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th Social Science, Class 12 Yoga, Electronics and Hardware paper is being held today, March 7. Check paper analysis, students and teachers' reactions.

Check CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper review.
Check CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper review. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Social Science, Class 12 Yoga, Electronics and Hardware paper is being held today, March 7. Following the exam, the students and teachers will share the paper analysis. 

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.     

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.  

Live updates :CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper analysis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:30 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE cancels 10th exam in Middle East amid conflict

    CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exams in Middle East countries amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the military conflict between US, Israel and Iran. 

    CBSE in its circular mentioned - 

    All examinations scheduled from March 7 to 11 stand cancelled 
    Examinations scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled 
    The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course.   

    Also Read | CBSE cancels 10th exam in Middle East amid conflict, postpones 12th exam on March 7 

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

    2025- May 13
    2024- May 13
    2023- May 12
    2022- July 22
    2021- August 3
    2020- July 15
    2019- May 6
    2018- May 29
    2017- June 3
    2016- May 28
    2015- May 28
    2014- May 20. 

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result date 2026

    The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

    Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. 

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Electronics and Hardware paper today

    CBSE 12th Electronics and Hardware paper is being held today, March 7. The Class 12 Electronics and Hardware paper will be concluded at 1:30 PM. Following the exam, the students and teachers will share their paper review. 

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Yoga paper today

    CBSE 12th Yoga paper will be held today, March 7 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Following the exam, the students and teachers will share their feedback on the paper. 

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th Social Science paper today

    CBSE 10th Social Science paper is being held today, March 7. CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper will be concluded at 1:30 PM. Following the exam, the students and teachers will share their feedback on the paper. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Cbse Cbse Exam Cbse Examination Cbse Exams CBSE Board Exam CBSE Board Exams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\