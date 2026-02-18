CBSE 10th Home Science Paper Analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10 Home Science paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As per the initial reactions, the students reviewed the CBSE Class 10 Home Science paper as easy, NCERT-based. Meanwhile, the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education analysed the paper as "balanced and student-friendly". The students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education analysed the paper as balanced with combination of competency-based and moderate-level questions. CBSE Exams 2026 Live: 10th Home Science, 12th Physical Education analysis

CBSE 12th Physical Education Analysis 2026: Check experts' reactions

Sudhir Kumar (HOD), PGT Physical Education, Silverline Prestige School- "The question paper featured a balanced combination of competency-based and moderate-level questions, effectively assessing students’ understanding and application of concepts. Overall, the paper was of average difficulty level and closely aligned with the CBSE sample papers and prescribed syllabus. Direct questions were clear and scoring, while the some MCQs were tricky and simple, manageable. Students were able to complete the paper within the allotted time and expressed satisfaction with their performance."

Shyam Rajan Varghese- PGT Physical Education, JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru- "The Physical Education paper included multiple-choice, short answer, case study, and long answer questions, ensuring comprehensive assessment of students’ knowledge and application skills.

Students found Section A (MCQs) Most of them were straightforward and scoring except 3-4 MCQ's having multiple options, while Sections B and C tested conceptual clarity from core topics such as sports nutrition, yoga, biomechanics, psychology, and training methods. The case study section required analytical thinking and practical application of concepts, moderately challenging students. Long answer questions demanded structured responses and effective time management.

It is noted that the paper covered the entire syllabus without any out-of-syllabus questions. The paper rewarded students with clear understanding and systematic preparation, reflecting CBSE’s continued emphasis on concept-based and skill-oriented assessment. Overall, the examination was rated as moderate in difficulty , neither overly simplistic nor excessively tough. Students with clear conceptual understanding and consistent preparation are expected to score well.

The paper reflected CBSE’s progressive assessment approach, emphasizing understanding, application, and analytical thinking over rote memorization — a positive step toward holistic education in Physical Education”.