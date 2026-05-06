CBSE 10th admit card 2026 out at cbse.gov.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 second session admit card 2026. CBSE 10th second session admit card link is cbse.gov.in and the login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 April session exam is scheduled to be held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

The students can check and download CBSE 10th April session hall ticket PDF on the website - cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th admit card, students need to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE Class 10 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CBSE 10th admit card pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th admit card pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th admit card pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE Class 10 hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

CBSE 10th date sheet 2026

May 15

Mathematics standard

Mathematics basic

May 16

English (Communicative)

English (Language and literature)

May 18

Science

May 19

HINDI COURSE-A

URDU COURSE-A

PUNJAВІ

BENGALI

TAMIL

TELUGU

MARATHІ

GUJARATI

MANIPURI

MALAYALAM

ODIA

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

ARABIС

May 20

PAINTING

SANSKRIT

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

May 21

Social Science.

CBSE 10th exam guidelines

Reporting Time: The students need to report at the exam centre by 10 am. Students must plan their travel in advance, considering local weather and traffic conditions, and ensure arrival well before the reporting time.

Dress code: Candidates need to report at the exam centre with their school identity card and CBSE issued hall ticket.

Banned items: Possession of mobile devices, any kind of electronic gadgets are restricted at the exam centre

Conduct: Candidates must refrain from spreading rumours or sharing examination-related material on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, X, etc, as mentioned in the CBSE release.

For details on CBSE 10th exam 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.