CAT 2025 today; shift timings, exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is scheduled to be out on Sunday, November 30. CAT 2025 will be conducted in three shifts- shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The candidates who will appear for CAT 2025 need to carry their admit card to the exam centre and should report on time. The candidates who have not downloaded the CAT admit card can download it from the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 shift timings

Shift one- 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2025 exam centre guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CAT exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates should report by 8 am, for the 12:30 pm shift, the candidates should report between 11:30 am to 12 noon, report by 4 pm for the 4:30 pm shift

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code: The male candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans. They are advised to wear slippers. The female candidates should wear leggings/trousers and choose simple sandals.

For details on IIM CAT, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

