CAT 2025 preparation hacks to score cent percentile CAT preparation tips 2025: With less than 10 days left for CAT 2025, follow these preparation tips to score cent percentile.

New Delhi:

CAT 2025 preparation tips: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) will be held on November 30. Just few days left for CAT, candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. Though

students generally emphasize the solving part, effective preparation requires a good mix of planning, practice, analysis, and maintenance of mental well-being. Tarun Anand, Founder & Chancellor, Universal AI University suggested some easy-to-implement, practical strategies that will facilitate more confident preparation and performance on the day of the exam.

Create a Realistic and Structured Study Plan

A good preparation journey begins with a clear and achievable study plan. Plan a schedule with your daily routine and commitments. Mark a specific time for VARC, DILR, and QA. Ensure the

schedule maintains consistency while being practicable. Rather than cramming all your revising and learning into the months' challenge, prepare sections gradually, spaced over months and

weeks, instead of attempting to learn all the material close to the exam. Plan for each month and each week, adding revision into the mix for comprehension, as reviewing previously learned

ideas is of most importance in preserving that knowledge long-term.

Establish strong foundations across all the sections

Conceptual understanding is very important for the CAT over merely remembering or rote learning. Therefore, it makes sense to build a solid foundation in algebra, arithmetic, geometry,

reading comprehension, and logical reasoning prior to approaching the higher-order question types. In quantitative analysis, the main ideas you'll want to focus on include percentages,

ratios, averages, time-speed-distance, and algebraic expressions. In DILR, get the pattern in data and ways of linking different types of information. In VARC, work on sentence structure,

vocabulary, and comprehension instead of rushing through the questions with shortcuts. Strong fundamentals speed up and make the solving of challenging problems.

Improve your reading skills for VARC

VARC is one of the major contributors to your percentile. Reading develops in you better comprehension, speed, and accuracy of reading. You must get immersed in the reading of

newspapers, editorials, long-form articles, business reports, not to mention books, etc., to gain a diversity of opposing and different viewpoints/modes of expression and complexity of thoughts

in writing. It would be even better if you could get a mix of subjects like economics, history, psychology, and science to become comfortable with unfamiliar interests and topics that may come up during the exam or exam period.

Practice with Past Years' Papers and Mock Tests

Completing past years' papers is excellent practice for understanding question formats, styles, levels of difficulty, and types of reasoning involved. Mock tests are also useful to get faster and

more accurate and to feel less pressure on exam day. At first, take one mock a week and add on from there until you're taking a mock test every couple of days, as the exam day approaches,

if not every day. The more you can mirror the exam experience, the greater your focus will be during exam time.

Manage Mixed DI and Complex Sets

DILR is tricky, especially in the case of mixed data involving tables, graphs, and charts. Analyze the information carefully before doing any calculations and gauge the relations among the

different data. Then, start with easier sets to gain confidence. First, try attempting all sets accurately, and later practice Speed with time-constrained sets. Approximation techniques and elimination of incorrect options will save precious time and maintain accuracy.

Develop decision-making and analytical thinking

CAT also evaluates logical thinking and decision-making. Break down complex questions into sub-parts, identifying key information and weighing alternatives. Weigh the implications, both

short- and long-term, and then choose the answer. Practice in structured thinking reduces confusion and enhances clarity as you attempt the test.

Time Management During the Exam

Time management is the key: mark approximately equal time for each section, with restrictions on too much time on any question. If not sure, mark questions to revisit and build momentum by

starting sections with easier questions to boost confidence and ensure early scoring. Be accurate; don't take random guesses due to negative marking.



Stay healthy mentally and physically

Preparing for the CAT can be quite daunting. Be sure to have enough sleep; meditating or even just breathing for a few minutes will help you handle stress and think better. A calm and focused

mind will always do better on a timed exam. CAT preparation is about a method and consistent peace and balance; it is not about studying from morning to evening.

Having stronger fundamentals with some selective practice and regular analysis will help your performance tremendously. Remember, stay disciplined, trust the preparation, and approach the

exam with confidence.

ALSO READ:

A month left for CAT 2025; preparation tips and tricks to score cent percentile