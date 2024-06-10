Govt schools in Bihar to remain closed till June 15 as state continues to reel under scorching heat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In response to the severe heatwave conditions currently affecting Bihar, the state education department announced on Monday that all government-run schools would be closed until June 15. This measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the extreme temperatures. The Education Department has taken this decision in view of the alert issued by the Meteorological Department. During this period, teachers in schools will also be on leave.

What did Education Department say?

"Given the intense heatwave conditions prevailing in the state and the further warning issued by the IMD, the department has ordered the closure of all government-run schools in the state from June 11 to June 15. Since schools will remain closed, holidays will be declared for teachers as well until June 15," the order of the education department said.

Earlier, the Bihar government had ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres till June 8. The decision came in response to reports of several students fainting due to extreme heatwave conditions.

Heatwave to persist in Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state would continue to endure "severe heatwave" conditions for the next three to four days and issued a red alert in northern and southern regions until June 14. In a statement, IMD's Patna centre said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely in southern and northern parts of the state till June 14. People have been advised to remain indoors as prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to heat-related illnesses".

The mercury surpassed 44 degress Celsius at nine locations on Monday. Buxar and Bhojpur recorded the highest temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius. Other locations that recorded temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius include Buxar Arwal (45.7), Dehri (45.6), Aurangabad and Bikramganj (45.5 degrees each), Gaya (45.1 degrees), and Nawada (44.9 degrees).

