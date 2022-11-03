Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

Uttar Pradesh: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

Lucknow news: A decision to this effect has been taken in the LU executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Published on: November 03, 2022 10:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Ayurveda colleges, Unani colleges, Ayurveda UNANI disqualified from Lucknow Universit
Image Source : LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY (WEBSITE) UP: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University.

Highlights

  • Govt Ayurvedic College & Hospital and Govt Unani College in Lucknow have been disaffiliated
  • The two colleges have been disaffiliated from the Lucknow University
  • They will now be affiliated with Ayush University, Gorakhpur

Lucknow news: The Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital and the Government Unani College in Lucknow, have been disaffiliated from the Lucknow University (LU).

The two colleges will now be affiliated with Ayush University, Gorakhpur.

A decision to this effect has been taken in the LU executive council meeting on Wednesday (November 2).

LU registrar Sanjay Medhavi, said, "UP government has said that all Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy colleges in the state will now be affiliated with Ayush University. In line with the directive, we approved the proposal of affiliation shift in the meeting."

He said that LU has informed colleges that now all new students admitted will get a degree from Ayush University while the students enrolled at present will be given an LU degree.

The responsibility to conduct the examination will now be of Ayush University, he added.

In medical education, LU will now be imparting education in pharmacy, yoga and alternative medicine.

(With IANS inputs) 

