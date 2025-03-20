Assam Board 2025: AHSEC postpones class 12th maths exam due to unavoidable circumstances, new date soon Assam Board 2025 class 12th maths exam date has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of AHSEC, ahsec.assam.gov.in for latest updates. Check details here.

Assam Board 2025: The Assam State School Education Board, Division-I has postponed the Higher Secondary First Examination (Class XI) for the Mathematics subject, which was scheduled to be conducted on March 21. The decision comes due to unavoidable circumstances.

When will AHSEC conduct the class 12th maths exam?

As of now, the board has not communicated any fresh date of conducting Assam Board 2025 class 12th board exam. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on the new exam date.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby informed to that alt concerned that the euestion paper of Higher Secondary

First Examination (class Xt) of the Mathematics subject which is scheduted to be held on March 21, 2025 in the afternoon session, is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.''

''The next date of examination on this subject ad course of action will be notified in due course of time'', it added.

Meanwhile, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has postponed the class 9 English annual exam in Assam’s Barpeta district after paper leak allegations. The new date of Assam Class 9 annual exam will be communicated later. Students have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

