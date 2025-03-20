Assam Class 9 annual exam 2025 cancelled after paper leak allegations, SEBA to release new dates soon Assam Class 9 annual exam has been cancelled after the paper leak allegations. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will soon release the new dates for the Assam’s Barpeta district exam in due course. Check latest updates.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has postponed the class 9 English annual exam in Assam’s Barpeta district after paper leak allegations. According to an official, the class 9 English annual exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on March 20, in Assam’s Barpeta district has been postponed after the question paper leaked on social media. The Barpeta inspector of schools Ratul Kumar Das issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the exam's cancellation.

What was said in the official order?

"I would like to inform you that the English paper of class 9 annual examination which was scheduled to be held on March 20 is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," he said in the order. Meanwhile, an official of the district-level internal examination committee said they learnt about the paper leak on Wednesday evening. "We suspect that the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. We cannot take any risk and cancelled the examination," he added.

When will Assam Class 9 Annual exam be conducted?

The board will announce new date for the Assam Class 9 annual exam later. Students have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

(With Inputs from PTI)