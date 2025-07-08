Are Jammu and Kashmir school timings revised? Here's what education minister says Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo stated on Tuesday that the revised school timings are not final and will be reviewed. Read this article to know more latest updates.

New Delhi:

After facing significant criticism regarding the revised school timings, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Tuesday that the decision is not final and can be reviewed. She stated, "I have received many calls concerning the change in school timings. I want to say that these revised school timings are not final. If we feel that there is a need to make changes in the timings, then we can do it."

What did the education minister say?

Itoo reassured reporters in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, that adjustments could be made if there are issues with the new timings, urging people and students not to worry. She emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that students are prepared for their upcoming examinations, saying, "We have the November session coming up, and we want them to complete their studies. The intention behind reopening schools after vacation and changing the timings is to ensure that students can finish their syllabus ahead of the examinations in October." She concluded by expressing her desire for students in Jammu and Kashmir to work hard and succeed, stating, "We want students to study and excel."

No clarification on revised school timings

It remains unclear how long the revised school timings, which were implemented to address the ongoing heatwave, will be in effect. Heavy rains significantly brought down the temperature in Kashmir on Monday. The weather department has forecast more rain over the next 48 hours. On June 21, authorities in Kashmir announced a 15-day summer break -- from June 23 to July 7 -- for all schools across the valley due to the soaring temperatures.

What are Jammu and Kashmir revised School timings?

The education department on Monday revised the timings of all schools in Kashmir and the winter zone of the Jammu division. According to the order, the timings for the schools falling within the municipal limits of Srinagar will be from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and the timings for those outside the Srinagar municipal limits will be 8 am to 12 noon. After this announcement, parents, teachers, and health experts criticised the decision. Before the summer break, the schools were operational around 9 am.