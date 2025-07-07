Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that schools across Jammu and Kashmir will reopen tomorrow after summer holidays on Tuesday, 8th July. According to the official order, schools in municipal areas of all districts, from primary to class 12, will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, while those in rural areas will function from 8 am to 12 noon. After returning home, students will take a one-hour break and then attend online classes for two hours, with teachers staying in schools until 2 pm. Parents, teachers, and health experts have criticised the decision. They have described the move as "insensitive" and a "hasty decision."
When will schools open in Jammu and Kashmir after summer break? Education Minister clears the air
Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that schools across Jammu and Kashmir will reopen tomorrow, 8 July. Alongside the reopening of schools, the minister revealed the new school timings after implementing several changes to the schedule.
