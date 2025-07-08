Bharat Bandh: Will schools and colleges remain open in these cities tomorrow? Check complete list Bharat Bandh is scheduled for 9 July by major Central Trade Unions and farmers’ groups against the government. Read this article to find out whether schools will stay open or close tomorrow.

New Delhi:

A nationwide strike has been organised for 9 July by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, involving as many as 25 crore workers from both formal and informal sectors, with farmers and agricultural labourers from rural India also joining in the 'Bharat Bandh'. The strike aims to oppose the government's policies, which the unions describe as pro-corporate and anti-worker.

Leaders from major unions, including AITUC – All India Trade Union Congress, INTUC – Indian National Trade Union Congress, CITU – Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and HMS – Hind Mazdoor Sabha, will participate in this strike. According to Amarjeet Kaur of AITUC, over 25 crore workers, including those in construction, mining, transport, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and agriculture, will take part. Additionally, 27 lakh power workers will join to oppose the privatisation of two UP electricity distribution companies.

The strike is expected to affect multiple sectors, including banking, transport, electricity, etc. Due to this, parents and stakeholders are concerned about the closures and openings of schools.

Will schools and colleges remain open?

Reports suggest that schools and colleges in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will remain open on 9 July. However, the school authorities have not provided any information regarding closures. School operations may be disrupted in some areas due to transportation issues. Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services may be affected as trade unions and allied groups hold protest marches and road demonstrations in several cities. This could result in delays or cancellations of local travel and logistical activities. Daily commuters are advised to plan and anticipate possible traffic diversions and longer journey times. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with their school authorities for latest updates.

Bharat Bandh: What will remain open?