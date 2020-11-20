After Maharashtra, Gujarat postpone board exams, will CBSE too defer class 10, 12 exams?

Image Source : FILE Will CBSE too postpone class 10, 12 board exams?

After Maharashtra State Board and Gujarat State Board postponed the class 10 and 12 board examinations, there is speculation that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could also announce the postponement of class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Earlier, Maharashtra and Gujarat governments said that it would be impossible to conduct exams for Class 10 and 12 before May 2021, citing the coronavirus situation in the states. Usually, the Central and state boards conduct class 10, 12 examinations in March every year.

While announcing a reduction in the CBSE board exam syllabus for 2021 in October, the board had hinted that the board exams might be postponed by 45-60 days next year. However, many students and parents want CBSE to defer the board exams dates like Maharashtra and Gujarat, due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala are yet to reopen schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

CBSE usually announces the date sheet for the board exams in November but it has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, CBSE had recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, which means that the board is planning to hold the examinations on time.

