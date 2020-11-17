Supreme Court dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for CBSE students

Image Source : PTI COVID: SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO 'Social Jurist' against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.

"How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government... Dismissed," the bench said.

The high court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case" within three weeks.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News