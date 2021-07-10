WBJEE admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE WBJEE will be held on July 17

WBJEE admit card 2021: The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE exam will be held on July 17. A total of 92,695 candidates were enrolled to appear for the engineering entrance.

WBJEE admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

According to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the result will be announced by August 14, ane the counselling process by September 15.

The engineering entrance was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11. Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the result was declared in August.

