Uttar Pradesh: Govt allows online classes for Std 1 to 8 students

Image Source : FILE The schools for classes 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh can now take online classes

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed educational institutions across the state to start online classes for 1 to 8th standard. As per the circular issued on Thursday, schools can now conduct online classes for students as schools will remain closed till June 20.

The state government in its earlier statement stated that online classes in all higher educational institutions will be held from May 20. Students can get in touch with their respective schools to know details of online class.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the decision on the board class 10, 12 exams will be taken after May 20. The board exams were earlier postponed to May 20, which was scheduled to commence from April 24.

A total of 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have registered to appear for the board exams this year of which 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students for intermediate exam

