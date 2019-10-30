Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSC CDS 1 Recruitment 2020: Online application for 418 job posts released; check details

UPSC CDS 1 Recruitment 2020 | Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new notification for combined defence service (CDS) examination 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before November 19.

UPSC CDS exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2020. Selected candidates will get the opportunity to work for different defence sectors in India such as Air Force, Navy and Military Forces.

The final selection for UPSC CDS will be based on merit subjects along with medical fitness and post requirements.

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020 | Important dates

Online registration starts: October 30

Last date of applying: November 19

Date of examination: February 2

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020 | Application Fee

Rs. 200/- (No Fee for Female/SC/ST candidates )

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020 | Posts Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 150th (DE) Course commencing in January 2021 — 100 (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders)

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Course commencing in January 2021 Executive (General Service)/Hydro — 45 (including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special entry holders)

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January 2021 i.e. No. 209 F(P) Course - 32 (03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry)

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 113th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in April, 2021 - 225 [(i) 170 vacs for SSC (Men) (NT) UPSC, (ii) 05 vacs for JAG (Men) (NT) April, 2021 Non UPSC and (iii) 50 vacs for NCC Special entry Non UPSC]



Officers Training Academy, Chennai—27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April 2021 - 16

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy— Degree from a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy— Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020 | Age Limit

For IMA— Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2002 only are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy— Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2002 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as on 1st January 2021 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2001

For Officers' Training Academy— (SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 1996 and not later than 1st January 2002 only are eligible.

For Officers' Training Academy— (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1996 and not later than 1st January 2002.

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2020 | Selection Process

The selection process will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination – Candidates who successfully fill the application will be called for the written exam.

Intelligence and Personality Test - Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination will called for the intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2020

1. Visit the official website-- upsconline.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

3. Select the part for which you want to register

4. Read the instructions given below very carefully and click on 'Yes'

5. Fill in the application form for UPSC CDS Exam 2020

6. Pay the requisite ammount of the application form

7. Submit all the required documents asked

8. Agree the terms and conditions to submit the form

Note: There will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

