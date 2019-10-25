SSC MTS Result 2019 today; here's how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to declare the SSC MTS Result 2019 by today at the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Multitasking Staff examination can visit the website to check the result. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

The SSC MTS Exam 2019 was held from August 2 to September 6. The SSC MTS Exam 2019 was held in 347 centres across 146 cities. The total number of posts are 10,000. The examination consisted of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

How to check SSC MTS Result 2019 online:

Here are the steps to check your score of SSC MTS 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'SSC MTS Result 2019'

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened. Check your name on the list.

Step 4: Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.

SSC MTS 2019 salary:

The selected candidates will be paid Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay of Rs 1800

About SSC MTS 2019:

SSC stands for Staff Selection Commission. SSC is a government body which recruits staffs for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. It also recruits for subordinates offices.