ATET Admit Card 2019 released: Check exam date, schedule on ssa.assam.gov.in

ATET Admit Card 2019 released: The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam has released the ATET Admit Card 2019. The Assam Department of Elementary Education put the ATET Admit Card 2019 on its official website today. Candidates can download their ATET Admit Card 2019 on ssa.assam.gov.in. The Department of Elementary Education is conducting the Assam TET exam after a gap of 7 years. The last ATET exam was conducted in the year 2012.

How to download Assam ATET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website of Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan -- ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter all details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your Assam ATET Admit Card 2019

Assam ATET Admit Card 2019 released: Exam Schedule

Assam TET Exam will be held on November 10, 2019. The test will take place across 33 districts of Assam. The application process for ATET 2019 exam kickstarted on September 2 this year.

The Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test is divided into two papers: Paper -1 and Paper-2. There would be 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Paper - I is for Class I-V teachers. Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers.