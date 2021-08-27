UP Board Special Exams 2021: Application process for Class 10, 12 exams end today

Follow us on UP Board Special Exams 2021 application process will be closed on August 27

UP Board Special Exams 2021: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP class 10, 12 special exams will be closed on Friday (August 27). Candidates can register themselves for the class 10, 12 board exams on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

The students who could not appear in the UPMSP board exams due to Covid-19 restrictions, or who are unhappy with their marks can appear for the special exams to be held in offline mode. The candidates' marks in the special exams will be considered as final.

UP Board Special Exams 2021: Steps to register

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Click on UP board special exams application form Download the application form, and fill details Submit the application form to the principal

The principal will upload the application form of the candidates by August 29. Check the special exam datesheet at the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has released the schedule of class 10, 12 board exams. The 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in February and March, the detail exam schedule is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

