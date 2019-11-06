UP Board Time Table 2020: Check examination schedule for Class 10th, 12th

UP Board Time Table 2020 examination schedule for Class 10th, 12th

The Uttar Pradesh board has released the UP Board Date Sheet or UP Board Time Table 2020 for class 10th and class 12th (High School and Intermediate) at its official website -- upmsp.edu.in . As per the notification released by the board UP Board Exams, 2020 will commence on February 18 and will end on March 6.

Students who are going to appear for the UP board examination this year can visit the website. They also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

Apart from the time table, we have also provided the link for latest model papers, syllabus, previous years etc. These will help them for preparations for the examinations.

As per the notification, the first paper will be Hindi for UP Board High School class 10th and class 12th. The complete details about UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2020 are given below.

Direct link to UP Board Exam Time Table 2020 -- Class 10

Direct link to UP Board Exam Time Table 2020 -- Class 12

