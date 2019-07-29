UP Board Compartmental Results 2019 declared. Here's how to check on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartmental Results 2019 declared

UP Board Improvement Exam Result 2019: UP Board has declared the Improvement Exam Results 2019. Candidates should note that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UPMSP Compartmental Result 2019 for both, 10th and 12th exam 2019. Students who had appeared for UP Board Improvement Exam 2019 are advised to visit the official website upmsp.edu.in for details.

How to check UPMSP Compartmental Results 2019

1. Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

2. Click on improvement/compartmental results 2019 link

3. Select the exam year

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Click on results

6. Your UP Board Compartmental Improvement Exam Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also check their results through a direct link given below

Direct Link To Check UPMSP Compartmental Results 2019

About UP Board Compartmental Result 2019

According to the data, 16,333 students had registered for Improvement/Compartmental Exam for the UP board, out of which 14,629 students appeared for the examination.

How many students passed UP Board Compartmental exam

Out of the total number of students who had appeared for the UP Board Compartmental exam, 14,607 students had cleared the exam.

What is the pass percentage of UP Board Compartmental exam

This year, the pass percentage of UP Board Improvement Exam Result 2019 is 99.85%.