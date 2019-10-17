UGC NET 2019 applicants Attention: Online correction of forms begins tomorrow. Check details

UGC NET 2019: Online correction of forms begins tomorrow

UGC Net 2019 applicants can get their online application forms corrected tomorrow onwards. The facility for correction in the particulars of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 will be operational from October 18 to October 25. The conduct of the UGC-NET examination has been entrusted to the NTA by UGC and MHRD, Government of India. The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between 02 and 06 December 2019. The last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 was October 15. The last date for successful payment of the fee was October 16.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) is for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both, in Indian universities and colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities across the country. From December 28, the UGC-NET is being conducted by the NTA.

UGC NET 2019: Exam and Duration

The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes for Paper I and Paper II. There will be no break between Paper I and Paper-II.

UGC NET 2019: Marks

Paper I will comprise of 100 marks having 50 questions.

Paper II will comprise of 200 marks having 100 questions.

UGC NET 2019: Exam Timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UGC NET 2019: Mode of Exam

The examination shall be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) only.