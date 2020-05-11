Helpline number released to address students' concerns; cell to be set up for exam related grievances. Details

Image Source : PTI Helpline number released to address students' concerns

The UGC has issued guidelines for universities preparing to conduct examinations, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to the guidelines, all universities have been advised to plan their academic activities, keeping in view the safety and interest of all stakeholders. The universities have also been advised to give the highest priority to the health of all concerned while adopting and implementing the guidelines.

Universities have also been requested to establish a cell for handling grievances of the students, related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to this pandemic and notify the same to the students.

Further, the UGC has undertaken several steps to monitor the queries, grievances, and other academic matters of students, teachers, and institutions, arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the UGC, it has released a dedicated helpline number - 011-23236374, to address all grievances of the students.

Students can also reach the email address - covid19help.ugc@gmail.com for any help on their examinations.

Students can also their grievances on the existing online students' grievance redressal portal of UGC at ugc.ac.in/grievance/student_reg.aspx, the UGC has said.

The UGC has also said a task force has been constituted to monitor the concerns and grievances of students, teachers, and institutions, and redress them accordingly.

