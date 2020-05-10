Schools will reopen as soon as situation becomes normal: HRD minister RP Nishank | Key takeways

Image Source : ANI Education Minister RP Nishank speaks to India TV on road ahead for students amid coronavirus lockdown situation in the country

Union HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in an exclusive conversation with India TV shared government's roadmap on how it plans to educate students, run online classes amid coronavirus lockdown situation in the country due to which schools, colleges and all educational institutions across the nation are shut. The Union Minister talked about how it plans to educate those who do not have facilities such as internet, smartphones and can't take online classes. He reiterated PM Modi's mantra during such challenging times that both 'jaan bhi, jahan bhi' (life and the world) are important.

RP Nishank on re-opening of schools

Union HRD Minister RP Nishank said that the schools will be re-opened in the country as soon as the government realises that the situation is normal but till the time the current situation previals, we are trying that from schools to higher education institutions, students can take online classes.

The government is fully concerned about students future, problems that they are facing and is working with utmost sincerity to resolve their issues, he added.

The minister also added that the government has also provided study material for students online. They can visit National Digital Library website for the study material that has over 5 crore items of study material.

RP Nishank on those who don't have access to internet, online classes

Union HRD minister RP Nishank said that for those students who are residing in rural, remote areas and do not have access to internet due to which it is difficult for them to take online classes, the government is running 32 TV channels through its SWAYAM PRABHA service 24x7 through which students can take their lessons free of cost.

The channels are being aired at different DTH services including Airtel, Dish TV, Tata Sky, Jio mobile others as the government is concerned for all. Students can take lessons through these 32 channels including DD channels. On all these channels, it is also mentioned that on which channel, which lesson for which class are going on at what particular time.

It is for the first time when the entire country is going foward with a single objective, aim in the mind, RP Nishank said.

HRD minister RP Nishank on pending CBSE exams

Union Minister RP Nishank reiterated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct pending class 10th and 12th board exams from July 1 to July 15, 2020. RP Nishank said that after meeting with the Home Ministry, the government has allowed 3,000 CBSE schools to start the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets. The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process.

RP Nishank on board exam results

Once pending board exams are conducted, the Union Minister RP Nishank added that together with the education board like CBSE, we will try to announce class 10, class 12 board exams results as soon as possibele.

What is SWAYAM PRABHA?

The SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programmes on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. Every day, there will be new content for at least four hours which would be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The INFLIBNET Centre maintains the web portal.

