Image Source : PTI Govt allows 3,000 CBSE schools to evaluate Class 10, 12 answer sheets

Home Ministry has allowed 3000 schools under the central board of secondary education (CBSE) to start the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets. The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process. The approval came on Saturday following a request made by the union human resource development ministry.

Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for giving permission. He said that 3000 CBSE affiliated schools have been identified as assessment centres across India and special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.

📢 Announcement

3000 @cbseindia29 affiliated schools across India have been identified as assessment centers. Special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation. #IndiaFightsCoronaVirus#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1CaVCv5Eco — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 9, 2020

“This will help us to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the remaining board examinations have been conducted (scheduled between July 1 and 15, 2020)," the minister said.

As per reports, around 1.5 crore answer sheets of class 10 and 12 exams that have been already conducted in 173 subjects will be delivered at homes of teachers.

Along with 3000 schools, the home ministry said 16 regional offices of the central board can start operation while following covid-19 guidelines.

On Friday, the minister had announced that the CBSE will conduct the pending Class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to 15.

While class 12 exams will be held for the whole country while class 10 exams will be held for Northeast Delhi, the minister said.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage