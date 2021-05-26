TS EAMCET 2021: Last date to apply today, check exam dates

Image Source : PTI/ FILE EAMCET will be held between July 5 and July 9

TS EAMCET 2021: The application process for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) TS EAMCET 2021 will be closed today. The registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on May 18, but it was extended till May 26.

Candidates can apply through the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

As per the schedule, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between July 5 and July 9. ECET will be held on July 1, and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held from June 20 onwards. Candidates can download the admit card from June onwards. The hall ticket will be available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The syllabus for EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 per cent from the second year. However, 30 per cent of the syllabus from second year will be cut due to pandemic impact. EAMCET ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in intermediate (Class XII board exams) and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 75 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.

Every year, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the annual exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

