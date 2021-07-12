Telangana TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download TS POLYCET 2021 admit card at polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket: The admit card for the Telangana TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 has been released. The candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

The POLYCET exam will be held from July 17 with all Covid-19 guidelines. The candidates without face mask, hand sanitisers will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The POLYCET exam will be conducted for a total of 150 marks- Maths (60 marks), Physics (30 Marks), Chemistry (30 Marks) and Biology (30 Marks). The exam will be of a total of two hours and 30 minutes duration.

The POLYCET exam is held for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering courses in affiliated colleges.

