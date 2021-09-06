Telangana TS PGECET 2021 result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS PGECET rank card is available to download at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET result 2021: The result of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 has been announced. The candidates can check and download the result on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2021 was held from August 11 to 14.

TS PGECET 2021 result: How to check

Visit the website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the website, click on 'Download rank card’ link Enter PGECET hall ticket number, registration number TS PGECET rank card will appear on screen Download rank card, take a print out for further reference.

Students who have qualified in TS PGECET exam will now appear for the counselling session. The PGECET exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in technology, engineering, architecture, pharmacy among others.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key released

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2021 scam: CBI gets Affinity Education Directors custody till September 9

Latest Education News