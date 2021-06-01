Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2020 declared, here's how to check

The candidates who had appeared in the exam held in February for the October- December session 2020 can check their results at tndte.gov.in.

New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2021 13:22 IST
Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the result of  Polytechnic Diploma examinations. Candidates who had appeared in the exam held in February for the October- December session 2020 can check their results at tndte.gov.in

The official result link mentioned, "The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net." 

“The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” it added. 

TNDTE Diploma Result 2020: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website-  tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result' link 

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For further information on exam, result, candidates can check the website- tndte.gov.in

