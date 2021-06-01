Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2020 declared, here's how to check

Image Source : FILE TNDTE Diploma Result available at tndte.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the result of Polytechnic Diploma examinations. Candidates who had appeared in the exam held in February for the October- December session 2020 can check their results at tndte.gov.in.

The official result link mentioned, "The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net."

“The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” it added.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result' link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

For further information on exam, result, candidates can check the website- tndte.gov.in.

