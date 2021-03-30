Madhya Pradesh schools shut for classes 1-8 till April 15 as Covid cases rise

Image Source : PTI Schools in MP to remain closed for classes 1-8 till April 15 as Covid cases rise

The Madhya Pradesh governemnt on Tuesday announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed till April 15. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the state government had decided to reopen classes for standard 1-8 students from April 1.

In a circular, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said, “Based on the committee decision taken on December 4, 2020, schools were shut for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till April 15, 2021.”

Classes 9 to 12 will continue to operate as per the previous notification issued by the department.

The schools were closed in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 2,323 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,91,006. The overall fatality count in the state has reached 3,967.

Latest Education News