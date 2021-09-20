Schools in Jammu reopen for classes 10, 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu schools for classes 10th and 12th have been reopened on Monday.

After remaining closed for months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, various schools reopened on Monday for students of classes 10 and 12 across Jammu in accordance with the fresh government guidelines, officials said. However, they said the attendance in both private and government schools for the two classes was low but expected to pick up in the coming days.

All educational institutions, including universities and colleges, were closed for offline classes on April 18 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many higher education institutions have started functioning for vaccinated students early this month.

According to the latest Covid containment guidelines issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) chairperson and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday evening, the government allowed schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 for in-person teaching with certain conditions, including permission from the deputy commissioner concerned and strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The regular classes for the 12th standard were permitted in the educational institutions with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50 per cent on a given day for vaccinated students and staff. Likewise, limited in-person teaching of class 10 students, not exceeding 50 per cent on any given day, was permitted by the deputy commissioner concerned after ensuring compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour by the school management.

