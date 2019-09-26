Niti Aayog releases School Education Quality Index report; Uttar Pradesh ranks last

Image Source : PTI Kerala tops School Education Quality Index 2019 (Representational Image)

Niti Aayog has come out with the School Education Quality Index 2019, in which Kerala has been ranked first among other states. Rajasthan and Karnataka stood second and third, respectively, in the list. The Aayog had listed 20 major Indian states in the list among which Uttar Pradesh stood on the 20th spot.

Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are among the lowest-ranked states in the list.

The School Education Quality Index (SEQI), SDG India Index and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) measure states' progress in sectors like health, education, water and sustainable development goals (SDG). With an emphasis on outcomes, NITI finalized indices to measure incremental annual outcomes in critical social sectors.

The report by Niti Aayog was prepared after taking consideration of 30 indicators to rank 20 major and 8 small states.

West Bengal is the only state which has been excluded from this report. Whereas Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa are counted among the 8 small states.

The Quality of education, its reach, infrastructure and administration are among the prime indicators on the basis of which the report was made. The ranking, which is based on 2016-17 statistics, was prepared with the help of the World Bank and other technical experts.

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development will soon release the Niti Aayog's report on the quality of education provided in the schools of different states of India.

ALSO READ | 17 school students suspended for shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

ALSO READ | Tripura schools distribute exam papers using boats

ALSO READ | Under Delhi metro bridge, shopkeeper runs makeshift school for over 300 poor children