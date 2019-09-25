17 school students suspended for shouting Jai Shri Ram

A church-run school in Jharkhand's steel city Jamshedpur has suspended 17 students for allegedly shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the school, drawing protests from Hindu-right wing groups on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when some parents approached the district education officials, while Appu Tiwari, who runs an NGO, on Tuesday, submitted a complaint to the District Education Officer (DEO) that 17 students studying in the school at Beldih were suspended for shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

However, school principal L Peterson, who said that the students were sent on five days study leave as their activities breached discipline and were disturbing the school's environment, on Wednesday said that no student was suspended.

"No student has been suspended. The students were bunking the library and they were asked to call their parents. This step was taken just to inform the parents about activities of their children. The board exams start soon," the principal said in a letter.

Meanwhile, some Hindu right-wing groups protested at the DEO's office on Wednesday.

