Rajasthan schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from September 20

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 will resume from September 20 in government and private schools with 50 per cent capacity, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday. School activity for classes 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity. The state government had already started classes for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

The guidelines don’t allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of the school canteen. According to the 'Three-layered public-discipline 6.0' guidelines issued by the Home Department, there will be a night curfew in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect from September 20.

Now, 200 guests will be allowed to participate in weddings and other marriage-related functions. The government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining Covid protocol, including wearing masks, using had santiser, and maintaining a physical distance.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100 percent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm whereas yoga centres and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having had at least one dose of vaccination.

Animal fairs will be allowed from September 20 with prior permission from the district collector. Swimming pools have been allowed to open from September 20 with staff having been administered at least the first dose of vaccine. Several other relaxations were also given in the guidelines.

