UP JEECUP 2021: Round 2 registration starts today, check details here

UP JEECUP 2021: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEECUP) Counselling 2021 registration for round 2 has started on Saturday (September 18). The second round seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 20. Candidates can visit the official website of JEECUP-- jeecup.nic.in for more information on Uttar Pradesh polytechnic counselling registration process.

According to the official instructions, the candidate will have to deposit Rs 3000 as security while selecting the option per the counselling instructions. Candidates must pay the application fee only through the online mode. The last date to confirm the allotted seat through the second round is September 22.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2021: How to register

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council-- jeecup.nic.in. Go to ‘Registered Candidate’s Login’ available on the homepage. Alternatively, click on the direct link here - UP JEECUP Counselling 2021 Enter roll number, password, and security pin to log in. Fill in required details, select the college option and pay applicable fees. Click on submit and take a print of the registered form.

Third round new registration, one-time payment of registration fee, and other processes will be started on September 21. Candidates will be able to withdraw their admitted seats till September 26. In the fourth and fifth rounds, candidates would be able to choose only from 10 options. Candidates are advised to visit the official website shared above to complete the second round of registration for UP JEECUP Counselling 2021.

