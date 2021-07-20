Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 to be announced this month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by July 31

RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the result of class 10, 12 exams by the end of this month. Rajendra Gupta, spokesperson RBSE told IndiaTV, "The result of class 10, 12 exams will be announced by July 31. The evaluation process is underway, result dates will be announced soon."

Once announced, students can check the class 10, 12 results through the websites- rajresults.nic.in. The class 10, 12 exams were earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

For class 10, students will be evaluated giving 45 per cent weightage to class 8 board exam, 25 per cent to class 9 final exam, and 10 per cent to class 10 internal exams. The marks of practical, project works will also be calculated.

The class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10, 11 and 12. 45 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 20 per cent to class 11 performance, and another 20 per cent to class 12 internal exam marks. The practical assessment, project works will also be considered.

RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: Websites to check

The class 10, 12 results will be available at the website- rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- rajresults.nic.in Click on the result link Enter log-in credentials, registration number, roll number, date of birth Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

