Saturday, July 31, 2021
     
  Punjab govt allows reopening of schools for all classes from August 2

Punjab govt allows reopening of schools for all classes from August 2

The Punjab Government on Saturday issued a notice directing all schools to reopen and resume all classes from August 2.

Chandigarh Published on: July 31, 2021 14:29 IST
Patiala: Students wearing protective face masks inside a classroom of a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen for classes 10 to 12

The Punjab Government on Saturday issued a notice directing all schools to resume all offline classes from August 2. The notification also directed strict compliance with all COVID protocols. These COVID restrictions are extended up till August 10th, as per an earlier notice issued on July 20, 2021.

The following points were highlighted in the recent notice

  • All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2 and shall follow proper protocol to ensure COVID-appropriate behavior. Department of School Education is yet to lay out instructions in this regard
  • Implementation of directives from the MHA/state government also extends to the District authorities
  • Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory
  • To contain the spread of COVID-19, directives issued in the notice dated July 20, 2021, are now extended till August 10th

On July 20, the Punjab Govt had announced the resumption of offline classes for 10th and 12th from July 26.

During a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said schools will be allowed to open for Classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.

