Exclusive: Rani Mukerji reflects on playing Shivani Shivaji Roy ahead of Mardaani 3's World TV Premiere

New Delhi:

Through Mardaani franchise, audiences have come across an intrepid female police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy, that tackles some of the toughest cases, giving rise to discussions about the issues of women empowerment and justice. With the upcoming premiere of Mardaani 3 World Television Premiere on Sony MAX, slated to be aired on July 18, at 8 PM, the movie yet again focuses on the phenomenal contributions of the women police force.

Headlined by Rani Mukerji and starring Janki Bodiwala alongside Mallika Prasad and directed by Abhiraj Minawala under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 sees Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating the mysterious disappearance of young girls. Her search uncovers a powerful criminal network, setting the stage for a gripping battle filled with unexpected twists, high-stakes action and deep emotional intensity.

Women police officers inspire me every day: Rani Mukerji

Reflecting on the inspiration she draws from real-life female police officers, Rani Mukerji shares, 'Whenever I meet women police officers and hear about their lives and experiences firsthand, I feel incredibly inspired. As an artist I feel that no matter how much I do, it can never match what they do in real life. The way they fearlessly step into the field, investigate and solve the most dangerous and terrifying cases and go out in the middle of the night to rescue girls, it takes immense courage and commitment. When I portray a female cop on screen, I carry that inspiration with me. Their lives motivate me so much that I always feel my effort is still not enough. That is why I give my role complete physical, mental, and emotional preparation.'

She further added, 'Whether I'm performing an action sequence, an emotional moment or a particularly challenging scene, I always keep these women officers in my mind. Their courage becomes my biggest motivation while playing the character.'

More deets about the film

With its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and a story that carries a strong social message, Mardaani 3 is all set for its world TV premiere on Sony MAX on July 18 at 8 PM.

It is significant to note that the film that was released in theatres on January 30 is available on Netflix. The cop-drama earned Rs 74 crore worldwide.

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