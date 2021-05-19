Pune University SPPU UG, PG results 2021 declared, check direct link

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL SPPU exam results available at unipune.ac.in

SPPU UG, PG results 2021: The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared the results of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams held for various courses. Candidates can check scorecard on the varsity's official website unipune.ac.in.

The result was declared for various courses including Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, Masters in Business Administration, Commerce. The exams were held last year in October.

SPPU UG, PG exam results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG exam result link

Step 3: In the new page, click on the course link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Result will be announced on screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The result was earlier released for Bachelor, Masters of Education, Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence, other semester, final year exams.

For details on exam, candidates can refer to the official website- unipune.ac.in.

