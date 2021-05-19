Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
Pune University SPPU UG, PG results 2021 declared, check direct link

The result was declared for various courses including Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, Masters in Business Administration, Commerce. Check result at unipune.ac.in.

New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2021 17:29 IST
SPPU UG, PG results 2021: The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared the results of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams held for various courses. Candidates can check scorecard on the varsity's official website unipune.ac.in

The result was declared for various courses including Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, Masters in Business Administration, Commerce. The exams were held last year in October. 

SPPU UG, PG exam results 2021: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG exam result link  

Step 3: In the new page, click on the course link 

Step 4: Enter the login credentials 

Step 5: Result will be announced on screen 

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The result was earlier released for Bachelor, Masters of Education, Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence, other semester, final year exams. 

For details on exam, candidates can refer to the official website- unipune.ac.in

