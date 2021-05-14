Pune University SPPU UG, PG results 2021 declared, here's how to check

SPPU UG, PG results 2021: The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared the results of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams held for various courses. Candidates can check scorecard on the varsity's official website unipune.ac.in
The result has been declared for Bachelor, Masters of Education, Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence, other semester, final year exams. The exams were held last year in October.
SPPU UG, PG exam results 2021: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG exam result link
Step 3: In the new page, click on the course link
Step 4: Enter the login credentials
Step 5: Result will be announced on screen
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
For details on exam, candidates can refer to the official website- unipune.ac.in.