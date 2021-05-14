Friday, May 14, 2021
     
Pune University SPPU UG, PG results 2021 declared, here's how to check

The candidates appeared in the exams can check the result through the website- unipune.ac.in. The exams were held last year in October

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2021 15:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

SPPU UG, PG results 2021: The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared the results of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams held for various courses. Candidates can check scorecard on the varsity's official website unipune.ac.in

The result has been declared for Bachelor, Masters of Education, Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence, other semester, final year exams. The exams were held last year in October. 

SPPU UG, PG exam results 2021: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG exam result link 

Step 3: In the new page, click on the course link 

Step 4: Enter the login credentials 

Step 5: Result will be announced on screen 

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on exam, candidates can refer to the official website- unipune.ac.in

