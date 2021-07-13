Puducherry allows reopening of medical colleges

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Medical college in Puducherry to reopen soon

Puducherry government has allowed the reopening of medical, paramedical colleges due to a decline in Covid figures, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier, the government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 and colleges from July 16.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said, "Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day." The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the state on Tuesday, while the average cases stood at around 100.

Latest Education News