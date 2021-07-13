Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
Puducherry allows reopening of medical colleges

The medical, paramedical classes in the union territory will commence soon  

New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2021 18:16 IST
Medical college in Puducherry to reopen soon 

Puducherry government has allowed the reopening of medical, paramedical colleges due to a decline in Covid figures, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier, the government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 and colleges from July 16. 

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said, "Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day." The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the state on Tuesday, while the average cases stood at around 100.  

