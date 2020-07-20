PSEB Class 12 exam result likely to be released today. Here's how to check Punjab SSC exam result

Monday, July 20, 2020
     
PSEB Class 12 Exam Result: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 12 board examination result today at the official website -- pseb.ac.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: July 20, 2020 18:39 IST
Image Source : FILE

PSEB Class 12 Exam Result: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 12 board examination result today at the official website -- pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Punjab SSC examinations can check their results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated as soon as the board will release the result.

PSEB class 12 results: Step to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your details in the given slot.
Step 4: Submit and view your result.
Step 5: Download a copy of the result for future reference.

The PSEB class 12 result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The remaining examination of Class 12 were earlier cancelled by the Punjab government amid the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the board had decided to declare the PSEB Class 12 results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, a pattern suggested by the Centre a few days ago.

Direct Link to check the PSEB Class 12 Exam Result (To Be Activated)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

