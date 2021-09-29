PM Modi to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi will inaugurate CIPET Jaipur vitually also, he will lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur and also lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan via video-conference on Thursday.

These medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals", according to an official statement.

Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts, it said. The institute is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals, the statement read.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, it said. Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, was established in 1968 by Government of India with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai.

