  • Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
Omicron variant: Pune postpones reopening of schools till December 15

In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed that further decisions on schools reopening will be taken after reviewing the situation on Dec 15.

Pune Updated on: December 01, 2021 7:19 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Omicron variant: Pune postpones reopening of schools till December 15. 

  • Pune corporation said that further decisions on schools reopening to be taken after review
  • Earlier, the state govt had announced to reopen the schools from December 1
  • Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) appeared on November 14 in South Africa

The reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 has been postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation on December 15.

Earlier, the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(With ANI inputs)

