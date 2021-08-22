NTA NEET UG Exam 2021: Guidelines to fill OMR released, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA released guidelines to fill NEET UG Exam 2021 OMR sheet.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a series of instructions on filling the OMR sheet for candidates who are going to appear for the NEET UG Exam 2021. The NTA NEET UG Exam 2021 is going to be conducted at different centres on September 12. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates can check the sample OMR sheet on the official website – nta.ac.in

The official notification says, "A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on how to fill in OMR answer sheet is already uploaded on the website neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on how to fill in the OMR answer sheet and abide by the same."

Candidates appearing for the exam are only allowed to use a blue or black ink ball pen to fill in the OMR sheet. Candidates while filling OMR sheet, must keep in mind that OMR sheets are evaluated by computer software. This software is very sensitive and can only read properly filled black coloured bubbles.

NEET UG Exam 2021: Exam centre

Meanwhile, NTA today released the list of cities where the NEET UG exam will be conducted. This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020. The exam will be held on September 12

