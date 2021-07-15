NTA JEE Main session 4 exam 2021 date revised, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main session 4 will be from August 26

JEE Main 2021: The exam dates for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 has been revised. The fourth session of JEE Main which was scheduled from July 27 to August 2, will now be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his tweet mentioned, in view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 exam. The ongoing JEE Main application process has also been extended to July 20. Candidates can apply through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

