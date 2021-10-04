Monday, October 04, 2021
     
NTA CUCET 2021 provisional answer key released, how to check

CUCET 2021 answer key is available to download at the website- cucet.nta.nic.in. CUCET was held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2021 17:20 IST
CUCET 2021 answer key
Download CUCET 2021 answer key now  

CUCET 2021 answer key: The answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in

CUCET is held for admission to the integrated /undergraduate and postgraduation programmes. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on  September 15, 16, 23, and 24.

CUCET 2021 Answer Key: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in 
  2. Click on 'CUCET 2021' answer key link 
  3. Login using application number, password 
  4. Answer key will appear on the screen, download, take a print out for further reference. 

The candidates can raise objections on answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The objection window on answer key will be available till October 5 (7 pm), and candidates can pay processing fee till October 5, 11:50 pm. 

For details on the CUCET exam, please visit the website- cucet.nta.nic.in

