NTA CUCET 2021 provisional answer key released, how to check

CUCET 2021 answer key: The answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

CUCET is held for admission to the integrated /undergraduate and postgraduation programmes. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24.

CUCET 2021 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in Click on 'CUCET 2021' answer key link Login using application number, password Answer key will appear on the screen, download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can raise objections on answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The objection window on answer key will be available till October 5 (7 pm), and candidates can pay processing fee till October 5, 11:50 pm.

For details on the CUCET exam, please visit the website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

