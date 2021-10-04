Monday, October 04, 2021
     
Andhra Pradesh AP PGECET 2021 answer key released, how to check

AP PGECET answer key is available to download at the website- sche.ap.gov.in. The PGECET exam was held from September 27 to 29

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2021 12:00 IST
AP PGECET answer key
Image Source : FILE

Candidates can raise objections on AP PGECET answer key till October 4 

AP PGECET 2021 answer key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday (September 20) released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 answer key. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates, who want to raise objections on the answer key can do so through the official website till October 4. The PGECET exam was held from September 27 to 29. 

AP PGECET 2021 answer key: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in 
  2. Click on download 'AP PGECET 2021' answer key link 
  3. A PDF file with answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The final answer key and result will be released after scrutinising the objections raised on answer key. The candidates need to obtain a minimum 25 per cent marks to get qualified in PGECET.

For details on PGECET exam, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in

