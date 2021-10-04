Andhra Pradesh AP PGECET 2021 answer key released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Candidates can raise objections on AP PGECET answer key till October 4

AP PGECET 2021 answer key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday (September 20) released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 answer key. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates, who want to raise objections on the answer key can do so through the official website till October 4. The PGECET exam was held from September 27 to 29.

AP PGECET 2021 answer key: Steps to check

Visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on download 'AP PGECET 2021' answer key link A PDF file with answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The final answer key and result will be released after scrutinising the objections raised on answer key. The candidates need to obtain a minimum 25 per cent marks to get qualified in PGECET.

For details on PGECET exam, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2021: Check paper analysis, unofficial answer key

JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 2 analysis: Moderate to tough, says expert; students' reaction

Latest Education News