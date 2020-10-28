Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. AP PGECET 2020: APSCHE releases rank card. Direct Link

AP PGECET 2020: APSCHE releases rank card. Direct Link

​The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the rank cards for the candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Enginering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 on its official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2020 13:30 IST
AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card, AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card released, AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card download, AP P
Image Source : GOOGLE

AP PGECET 2020: APSCHE releases rank card. Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the rank cards for the candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Enginering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 on its official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. The result of the AP PGECET 2020 examination was declared on October 23, 2020. The seat allotment will happen on the basis of AP PGECET rank secured by the candidates, availability seat, and choice filling. 

AP PGECET 2020: How to download rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'AP PGECET 2020 rank card'
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Your rank card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

AP PGECET 2020: Direct Link

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X