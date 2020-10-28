Image Source : GOOGLE AP PGECET 2020: APSCHE releases rank card. Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the rank cards for the candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Enginering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 on its official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. The result of the AP PGECET 2020 examination was declared on October 23, 2020. The seat allotment will happen on the basis of AP PGECET rank secured by the candidates, availability seat, and choice filling.

AP PGECET 2020: How to download rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'AP PGECET 2020 rank card'

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your rank card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

